Sensex (0.26%)
69047.58 + 182.46
Nifty (0.33%)
20755.60 + 68.80
Nifty Midcap (0.17%)
43995.30 + 76.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6702.75 + 4.25
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
46923.75 + 492.35
Heatmap

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer launched; movie release set for December 21

Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" trailer was unveiled as "Drop 4", following the release of a teaser and two songs. Here is everything you need to know about SRK's third movie of the year

Dunki

Dunki

BS Trends New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The trailer for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has just dropped and is set to be released in cinemas on December 21, in time for Christmas celebrations. The trailer for "Dunki", marking the maiden collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, has been revealed as Drop 4. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in its cast.

The trailer, Drop 4, comes after a teaser, "Drop 1", and two songs. The songs were released as Drop 2 (Lutt Putt Gaya track) and Drop 3 (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se track).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dunki release date in cinemas

The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, with both Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan credited as producers. Its worldwide release on December 21 will compete with action/thriller "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire," starring Prabhas.

What's in the Dunki trailer?

The trailer begins with Shah Rukh Khan's character, Hardy, in a moving train, already setting the tone for adventure. The trailer quickly establishes its setting in 1995 in a village called Laltu. Hardy introduces his friends, Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), who struggles to learn English, and Mannu (Taapsee Pannu), who is quick to defend Hardy. Pannu is referred to as "girl wali friend" in the trailer. He also encounters other friends, including Buggu and Balli. They all share a dream to relocate to London despite struggling with the English language, claiming that the British also ruled India without speaking Hindi.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky's movie again drops on Day 4 

Next, Boman Irani is introduced as their English teacher who promises to tutor them in the language so they can move abroad. Hardy and his friends are seen crossing the border, facing many struggles in their journey. Hardy can also be seen wielding a gun. Towards the end of the trailer SRK appears as an old man, 25 years after the initial setting of the movie, participating in a race.

What is Dunki about?

Set in 1995 in the village of Laltu, the story follows four friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli - led by SRK's character Hardy. Together the tale follows the friends' quest to reach London in pursuit of better opportunities. The trailer introduces these characters and portrays their dreams and challenges, promising a journey of love, friendship, and a life-changing journey.

Also Read

Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price

National Cinema Day 2023: Know how to book a ticket at just Rs 99?

Trailer for the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto to drop this week

Leo movie OTT release date confirm; here's when and where to watch

Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir's movie to cross 400 crore mark

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky's movie again drops on Day 4

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 300-cr mark worldwide in three days

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer thriller collects Rs 236 crore


Following the release of the trailer, SRK wrote on X, "Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & and family."

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 300-cr mark worldwide in three days

This movie marks SRK's third release of the year after action-packed Pathaan and Jawan. It will also be the second movie after Jawan where SRK will be playing both young and old versions of his characters in a movie. 

Watch trailer here:



Topics : Hindi movies movies cinemas Shah Rukh Khan Rajkumar Hirani

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon