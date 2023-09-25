Home / Entertainment / Shark Tank season 3 shooting begins, check release date, streaming and more

Shark Tank season 3 shooting begins, check release date, streaming and more

Sharks are back with another season of Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India's official Instagram account shared the information. The show is likely to start in December or January

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Shark Tank season 3 shooting begins

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The popular Indian reality show Shark Tank India has started shooting for their third season. Shark Tank 3 will continue with last year's Sharks featuring Emcure Pharmaceuticals's CEO Namita Thapar, Shadi.com's founder Aman Gupta, Boat co-founder Aman Gupta, Sugar Cosmetics’ CEO Vineeta Singh, and co-founder of CarDekho Amit Jain. Stand-up comedian Rahua Dua will host the show once again.

The show is a platform for all the business aspirants who are chasing their entrepreneurial dreams. They illustrate their business model to sharks, and if they convince sharks that their business idea is profitable they might get good funding from the sharks in return.

Shark Tank shared an Instagram post
Shark Tank India's official Instagram handle shared the information about the shooting of Shark Tank India season 3. The post shows all the sharks in colourful outfits, and the caption of the post reads, “Lights (light emoji) Camera (camera emoji) Sharks (shark emoji). The Shark Tank India Season 3 shoot begins! We welcome the Sharks @anupammittal.me, @boatxaman, @namitathapar, @vineetasng, and @amitjain_cardekho for the first schedule. Stay tuned for more Shark reveals and exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV.”


Check the Instagram post here:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal miss out

Rather than showing excitement for the Shark Tank India third season, many fans are asking about Peyush Bansal's absence from the post. Peyush Bansal is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, who has been part of Shark Tank India's last two seasons. 

The comment section of the post was filled with comments demanding Ashneer's and Peyush's return to the show. One of the users said “BRING ASHNEER BACK," another wrote, “Aree bhai abhi bolna matt ki push bansal iss season nahi hai."

One user even said,  “Inko investor nahi entertainer chaiye (They need an entertainer, not an investor).” “Guys muje yeah cheez me kio interest nahi sooo i Aam out (Guys, I'm not interested in this anymore),” another commented.

Shark Tank India is an adaptation of the popular Shark American Show Shark Tank. 

Where to watch Shark Tank India?
Shark Tank India will stream on Sony Liv.

When will Shark Tank India begin?
There is no official announcement on the third season release date, but it is expected that the third season may be released in December or January.


Topics :Ashneer GroverSharksSony networkEntertainmententrepreneursfinance

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

