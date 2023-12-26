Home / Entertainment / RGV lashes out at Naidu, and others for protesting outside office

RGV lashes out at Naidu, and others for protesting outside office

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma slammed the TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) on Monday for allegedly protesting outside his office in Hyderabad

RGV lashes out at Naidu, and others for protesting outside office
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Monday slammed the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and TDP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Nara Lokesh Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan for a protest outside his office in Hyderabad in relation to his upcoming political potboiler, 'Vyooham'.
This comes after a controversy over his recent film, Vyooham, which sheds light on the political issues of Andhra Pradesh. Taking to X (Twitter), Varma shared a glimpse in which few protesters have been found burning an effigy outside the 'Sarkar' director's office.

RGV lashes at TDP for his film ‘Vyooham’: Insights
A few people reportedly staged a protest against the movie "Vyooham" and burned the statue of director Ram Gopal Varma outside his Hyderabad office. Naidu, Lokesh Nara, and Pawan Kalyan have yet to comment on his latest film, which caused a new controversy. They additionally raised slogans against the director. Vyooham is a political drama created by Dasari Kiran Kumar.
The film is about the conditions surrounding the passing of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. It stars Manasa Radhakrishnan, Ajmal Ameer, and Surabhi Prabhavathi.

 

Chandrababu Naidu's Son vs Ram Gopal Varma: Vyooham
Nara Lokesh, the son of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, has moved a petition in the Telangana High Court over alleged efforts to spoil the image of his father against Ram Gopal Varma's film, Vyooham.
In the appeal, Mr Lokesh mentioned the high court to drop the censor certificate of the crime-thriller movie about a cop's work in the midst of a web of conspiracies, and claimed the film "misrepresented" Mr Naidu to make him "unpopular".

About the film: Vyooham
Ram Gopal Varma-directed political drama Vyooham projects Ajmal Ameer, Manasa Radhakrishnan in the lead roles. Dasari Kiran is the producer of the movie. 
An individual from the censor board declined to certify the film "Vyooham" after getting a letter from Nara Lokesh, encouraging authorities not to grant a censor certificate for Ram Gopal Varma's movie. Initially scheduled for release on November 10th, 2023, the film faced a delay because of the censor certificate debate. Finally, Ram Gopal Varma got the censor certificate and the film is good to go to theatres on December 29th, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Vijayawada ACB court extends Chandrababu Naidu's remand till November 1

Nara Lokesh meets Shah, expresses worry about threat to father Naidu's life

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar171' with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced

Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail from HC in Angallu 307 case

CID begins interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan gives marriage advice to cricketer Ishan Kishan

OTT releases this week: Vikrant's 12th Fail, Tiger 3 and many more

Salaar box office collection Day 5: Prabhas movie to cross 400 cr worldwide

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK's movie crosses 200 crore mark

With BO collections over Rs 11,000 cr, Bollywood back with a bang in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ram GopalIndian film industryfilm review

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story