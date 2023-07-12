RRR 2 confirmed; Ram Charan, Jr NTR to star but Rajamouli may not direct

In exciting news for RRR fans, the sequel of the blockbuster oscar-winning film RRR has been officially confirmed. The audience has been euphoric ever since the announcement that the makers are planning the part 2 of the globally superhit movie.

Although not many specifics have been made public, the film's shooting will begin soon. It is unknown who will be in the cast. However, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan will again appear in the lead roles in RRR.

Vijayendra Prasad, the Oscar-winning film's screenwriter and Rajamouli's father has confirmed that a sequel is in the works. Vijayendra stated, "We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision."

RRR 2: Direction

Vijayendra likewise referred to the possibility that Rajamouli may not direct the RRR 2. But, he will remain related to the project as somebody "under his supervision" would helm the film, if he is not directing the movie himself.

Mahesh Babu will star in an adventure film on the lines of Indiana Jones, which will be directed by Rajamouli. The film is rumoured to be called SSMB 29. Rajamouli is probably going to then divert his attention toward his interpretation of the Mahabharata, which will come out in a 10-part franchise. Therefore, the filmmaker may be too preoccupied with his other important projects to direct the RRR sequel. However, as long as he is associated with the project, Vijayendra Prasad is writing the screenplay, we can expect fireworks again. The presence of the charismatic duo Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will, for sure, add more sparks to the new offering.

