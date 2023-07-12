Home / Entertainment / RRR 2 confirmed; Ram Charan, Jr NTR to star but Rajamouli may not direct

RRR 2 confirmed; Ram Charan, Jr NTR to star but Rajamouli may not direct

Screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film and Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad has revealed that the period epic RRR is coming up with a sequel

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
RRR 2 confirmed

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In exciting news for RRR fans, the sequel of the blockbuster oscar-winning film RRR has been officially confirmed. The audience has been euphoric ever since the announcement that the makers are planning the part 2 of the globally superhit movie. 

Although not many specifics have been made public, the film's shooting will begin soon. It is unknown who will be in the cast. However, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan will again appear in the lead roles in RRR.

Vijayendra Prasad, the Oscar-winning film's screenwriter and Rajamouli's father has confirmed that a sequel is in the works. Vijayendra stated, "We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision."

RRR 2: Direction

Vijayendra likewise referred to the possibility that Rajamouli may not direct the RRR 2. But, he will remain related to the project as somebody "under his supervision" would helm the film, if he is not directing the movie himself.

Mahesh Babu will star in an adventure film on the lines of Indiana Jones, which will be directed by Rajamouli. The film is rumoured to be called SSMB 29. Rajamouli is probably going to then divert his attention toward his interpretation of the Mahabharata, which will come out in a 10-part franchise. Therefore, the filmmaker may be too preoccupied with his other important projects to direct the RRR sequel. However, as long as he is associated with the project, Vijayendra Prasad is writing the screenplay, we can expect fireworks again. The presence of the charismatic duo Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will, for sure, add more sparks to the new offering. 
 

RRR 2: Overview
Dubbed into Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, among other Indian languages, RRR is a Telugu film. Additionally, it featured Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Composed by MM Keeravani, the film's song Naatu Naatu became a worldwide hit as the dance number won India its first Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Song.


Also Read

Oscar nominations 2023 final list to be out today: Here's how to watch

Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award

No words can describe this surreal moment, team 'RRR' on winning Oscar

Oscars 2023: A list of all the Indians that have won the Academy Award

Oscar nominations: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads pack; 3 nods for India

Prime Video launches series to highlight India's most promising start-ups

SC refuses urgent mentioning of plea in summoning of Adipurush makers

Deadpool 3: First look of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in yellow suit revealed

We rely on outdated, trade-driven data in making movies: Hansal Mehta

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is all set to release on July 21, details inside

Topics :Indian moviesIndian film industryDubbed South Indian films

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story