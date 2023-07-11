Deadpool 3: First look of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in yellow suit revealed

Deadpool 3 makers have shared the first official image from the set on its official Twitter handle. The image depicts Ryan Ranold as Deadpool and the highly anticipated return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a classic yellow suit from the comics.

Hugh Jackman, who has been part of many X-Men movies, has never been seen in a yellow and blue costume of the character. Hugh will be seen in a yellow avatar for the first time. The arms of the costume are yellow as compared to being exposed in the comics. There are typical extra details added with linework live-action superhero costumes nowadays, overall, it's quite accurate.



Earlier, it was announced that Hugh will retire as Wolverine after the 2017 film Logan. However, that has been proved wrong.

Ryan and Hugh shared video on Twitter

Earlier, Ryan and Hugh shared a hilarious video on Twitter explaining how Wolverine is still alive in Deadpool 3 despite being killed in Logan in 2017.

Ryan shared the video on its official Twitter handle, where both the stars are sitting next to each other and explaining the reason.

Ryan captioned the video, "Quick explainer video that tackles… 1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not"



Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy, and the movie will release on September 6, 2024. Shawn has experience working with both the actors, he directed Ryan's The Adam Project in 2022 and Hugh’s 2011 film, Real Steel.