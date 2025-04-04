End of Actor Shivaji Satam's journey as ACP Pradyuman in CID, here's why?

Without ACP Pradyuman, what is CID? This may come as a surprise to viewers of one of India's oldest television programs as it appears like the unimaginable is about to happen! According to recent reports, the filmmakers have made the bold decision to terminate the story of Shivaji Satam, the renowned actor who plays the lead in CID.

ACP Pradyuman would die in the next episodes after being a victim of a bomb attack, according to a report published in India Today on April 3.

Shivaji Satam's character as ACP Pradyuman to die in crime thriller 'CID'?

The story will have Barbosa, portrayed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, planting a bomb that targets the CID unit, according to a close source. ACP Pradyuman will die in the quest, but his crew will live.

India Today reported, "The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans".

What Shivaji Satam said on 'CID comeback'?

CID has returned after a six-year break. Shivaji had stated on returning on TV screens, "In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down”.

“It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love, and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense and heart-stopping drama”, it added. In October 2018, the popular television show CID ended its remarkable 20-year run. The program's cast members became well-known for their captivating performances.

All about the crime thriller, 'CID'

After a 20-year run of success on Sony TV, CID was first taken off the air on October 27, 2018. Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya and Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet was among the show's skilled cast members. On December 21, 2024, CID 2 made a highly anticipated return to Sony TV, bringing the main characters back. Currently, Netflix also offers the show for streaming. CID Squad - Naye Yug Ka Naya CID an animated version of the show is also available for viewing online.

Shivaji Satam earlier stated, "Most people, especially youngsters, always imagine having heroes in their lives. And police officers are people we look up to and have imbibed good values from. So, when you see their stories on screen, in such a larger-than-life scenario, it makes for a great watch. Also, these characters are absolutely human, they don't fly or jump, but are just good at their jobs".