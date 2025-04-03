Home / Entertainment / L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Mohanlal's movie collection drop

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Mohanlal's movie collection drop

Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan is a political drama movie released in theatres across the world on March 27, 2025 and is one of the most hyped Malayalam movies

L2: Empuraan
L2: Empuraan
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumarana starrer L2 Empuraan had a huge opening at the box office, minting Rs 21 crore across the country on Day 1. The highest share is attributed to the Malayalam Language. 
 
However, since then, the movie’s collection has been going down. Currently, the total net collection of L2 Empuraan is Rs 84.72 crore.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie started strong with Rs 21 crore on its opening day, the major contributions came from Malayalam (Rs 18.6 Crore) and Telugu (Rs 1.15 Crore). 
 
The collection dropped significantly on day 2 when it minted only Rs 11.1 crore (47.14 per cent drop). 
 
The collection slightly surged on Day 3 with Rs 13.25 crore (a 19.37% increase) and maintained stability on the fourth day as well with Rs 13.65 crore.
 
The number then declined by 18.32 per cent to Rs 11.15 crore on day 5, which further dropped on day 6 when the movie minted Rs 8.55 crore (23.32 per cent). The movie experienced a significant drop to Rs  Rs 5.03 crore, a 41.17 per cent decline. 

L2 Empuraan day-wise collection 

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹21 Crore

Also Read

Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 trailer out, narrating Jallianwala Bagh massacre

L2: Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal's movie crosses 250 cr

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies faces plagiarism with Arabic film, Burqa City

Amazon's Prime Video introduces Apple TV+ as add-on subscription in India

Lionsgate confirms Keanu Reeves to return as hitman in John Wick: Chapter 5

Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹11.1 Crore
Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹13.25 Crore  Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹13.65 Crore
Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹11.15 Crore
Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹8.55 Crore
Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: ₹5.65 Crore
Day 8 [1st Thursday]: ₹1.6 Crore (at the time of writing)
Total: ₹ 85.95 Cr

About the L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan is one of the most hyped Malayalam films featuring Mohanlal unleashing his mass avatar once again after Lucifer (2019) under Prithviraj’s astute direction.
 
The movie was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a political drama set in Kerala, featuring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran himself, Abhimanyu Singh, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the vital roles. 
 
The movie's runtime is 179 minutes and dives into the political landscape of Kerala, where the state is once again falling into a state of flux, demanding the emergence of a powerful saviour to restore order and balance.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Panchayat Season 4 confirmed: Release date, cast, and what to expect

Box office collection: Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan, which film earned more?

Sunny Deol believes B'wood filmmakers lack passion and belief, here's why?

Ajay Devgn Turns 56: His top movies to watch and upcoming projects

David Fincher to direct Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Topics :EntertainmentmoviesIndian Box OfficeBox office

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story