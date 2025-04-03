L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Mohanlal's movie collection drop

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumarana starrer L2 Empuraan had a huge opening at the box office, minting Rs 21 crore across the country on Day 1. The highest share is attributed to the Malayalam Language.

However, since then, the movie’s collection has been going down. Currently, the total net collection of L2 Empuraan is Rs 84.72 crore.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie started strong with Rs 21 crore on its opening day, the major contributions came from Malayalam (Rs 18.6 Crore) and Telugu (Rs 1.15 Crore).

The collection dropped significantly on day 2 when it minted only Rs 11.1 crore (47.14 per cent drop).

The collection slightly surged on Day 3 with Rs 13.25 crore (a 19.37% increase) and maintained stability on the fourth day as well with Rs 13.65 crore.

Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹11.15 Crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹8.55 Crore

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: ₹5.65 Crore

Day 8 [1st Thursday]: ₹1.6 Crore (at the time of writing)

Total: ₹ 85.95 Cr

About the L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan is one of the most hyped Malayalam films featuring Mohanlal unleashing his mass avatar once again after Lucifer (2019) under Prithviraj’s astute direction.

The movie was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a political drama set in Kerala, featuring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran himself, Abhimanyu Singh, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the vital roles.

The movie's runtime is 179 minutes and dives into the political landscape of Kerala, where the state is once again falling into a state of flux, demanding the emergence of a powerful saviour to restore order and balance.