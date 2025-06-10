Enrique Iglesias returns to India for concert in Mumbai on Oct 30; details

Global pop star Enrique Iglesias is set to return to India after over a decade for a one-night concert in Mumbai on 30 October 2025. The event will take place at MMRDA Grounds, Banda-Kurla Complex, and is expected to attract more than 30,000 fans.

This will be the Spanish singer’s first performance in India since his sold-out tour in 2012. The Mumbai show is being organised by EVA Live in collaboration with BEW Live, as part of Iglesias' global tour, which will head to Abu Dhabi next.

Organisers confirm historic event

“Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment,” said Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live, which hosted Bryan Adams in India last year. “The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage.”

Enrique Iglesias concert tickets- Where, when, and how to buy Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 1: Starts: Friday, June 20, 12 PM IST Ends: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST Available on: Priceless.com Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 2: Starts: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST Ends: Friday, June 27, 12 PM IST Available on: District App General Sale: Begins: Friday, June 27, 5 PM IST Mastercard users will also have access to exclusive packages that include meet-and-greet moments and curated experiences in the city. Record-breaking career and global success Iglesias, who began his career in 1995, has sold over 180 million copies of his albums and gained more than 40 billion streams. He holds 154 No. 1 singles across Billboard charts, including 27 on the Hot Latin Songs Chart—more than any other artist, surpassing even Michael Jackson. His accolades include multiple Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and ASCAP Awards.