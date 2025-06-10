Akhanda 2 teaser out: Balayya returns with divine fury, but fans split

After delivering a box office storm with Daaku Maharaj, God Of The Masses, Nandamuri Balakrishna, is ready to set the screen ablaze once more with Akhanda 2: Thandavam — the high-octane sequel to his 2021 cult hit Akhanda. Packed with power, action, and divine fury, Balayya’s return promises to be nothing short of a cinematic spectacle.

On Monday, the makers released the teaser. The teaser drop was timed to coincide with star actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday on June 10th, 2025, and was released on June 9th at 6:03 PM. The first significant piece of film promotion is the teaser, which is currently available on all major digital platforms and social media.

ALSO READ: 'Housefull 5' box office collection day 3: Film to cross 100 cr mark soon Boyapati Sreenu is the director of the sequel, which has been creating a lot of hype since it was revealed because of the enormous popularity enjoyed by its original. Netizens can't stop talking about the powerful teaser.

Akhanda 2 teaser out

Balakrishna's character in the 77-second teaser represents the ferocious nature of Lord Shiva, constantly prepared to use his divine trident to destroy evil forces in the icy Himalayas.

With a heavy emphasis on high-octane action and big production design, Akhanda 2's wide world is shown to spectators more and more in the promo. The film is held together by the unwavering swagger of the "God of Masses," Nandamuri Balakrishna.

“Even the God of Death obeys the command of my Lord Shiva. Do you think you can get away?” A rival gets yelled at by Akhanda (Nandamuri Balakrishna). Several individuals with machine guns are standing next to him, on either side.

It becomes evident that these were only the bodies of those he had already killed as he lifts his trident into the air. They are now merely exhibited on his weapon and impaled. The teaser for Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda 2, the sequel to the actor and director's 2021 blockbuster action film Akhanda, starts here.

Netizen reaction to the Akhanda 2 teaser

Anticipation for the movie's eventual theatrical release has already increased as fans have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm and praise. The first look at the sequel has been highly anticipated by fans of the original movie, and it appears that their patience has paid off.

However, a number of internet users also expressed their disappointment with the teaser and their disapproval of the presentation.

• Director Bobby took to X and commented, "What a BLAST of a teaser! #Akhanda2. From the very first second to the end-pure goosebumps! Hats off to the deadly combo, Balayya Garu & #BoyapatiSreenu Garu... this is mass on another level. As usual, @MusicThaman darling, you nailed it!"

• A fan wrote praising Nandamuri's trishul action sequence in the teaser, "TAT SHOT with TRISHULAM .#Akhanda2Teaser."

• One of the fans appreciated NBK's fight sequence and commented, "This fight. Theatres thagalapadipothayyy. #Akhanda2Teaser."

• Reacting to the teaser, a user commented to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “After seeing this even Bhojpuri cinema people will feel ashamed, ultra pro level cringe. How can South Indian people support such ultra pro cringe movies?”

• Another commented, “If this were a Bollywood film, people & critics would've become Physicists & Logicians by now".