Sitaare Zameen Par first reviews: Audience left teary-eyed after watching

Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan is back in action, stirring buzz with his upcoming sports comedy-drama “Sitaare Zameen Par.” Blending heartfelt emotion with light-hearted fun, the film has already sparked curiosity – especially after the actor hosted an exclusive private screening that’s now making waves online.

Aamir personally visited the theater playing the movie, interacted with audience members after the screening, and asked for opinions in the viral video. So far, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and full of appreciation. On June 20, the touching journey of acceptance and transformation will be released in theaters.

Audience reactions to Sitaare Zameen Par

In the video, attendees spoke directly to Aamir, who seemed to be paying close attention to what they had to say. One viewer stated, “You looked after many aspects of sensitivity. Kudos to the writer, director and the dialogues.” To this, Aamir responded with sincerity: “It’s an important issue for all of us.”

Another fan added, "After Taare Zameen Par, a very good film has come to theatres after a big gap. There have been movies that came after that, but this will change perceptions." A professional with the Muskan Foundation, a group that helps kids with unique difficulties, praised the film's depth and stated: "Very well kept and captured messages. I really appreciate it." One more viewer remarked on the emotional impact, "Last twist was also great. You made us cry at that point. Beautifully made film.

Aamir Khan on the making of Sitaare Zameen Par Aamir talked about the experience of filming during the conversation, emphasising the happiness and teamwork on site. There were no creative issues during the production, he said, speaking fondly about working with actors who have special needs. He also emphasised the inclusivity at the core of the project by stating that working with children who have special needs did not feel any different. About Sitaare Zameen Par "Sitaare Zameen Par," which was directed by RS Prasanna, who is well known for "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan," is characterised as a spiritual sequel to Aamir's highly acclaimed 2007 drama "Taare Zameen Par."