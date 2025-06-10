Housefull 5 box office collection day 5: Movie earns 160 cr worldwide
Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 has crossed the Rs 160 crore mark worldwide; the movie was released in theatres on June 6, 2025Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Akshay Kumar’s comedy movie Housefull 5 is going strong at the box office, entering the ₹100 crore club in India within just four days of its release and maintaining steady overseas earnings.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has now amassed a staggering ₹160 crore worldwide.
Housefull 5 box office collection Day 5
The film saw a dip on its fifth day (Tuesday) but still managed to add ₹3.85 crore net in India at the time of writing, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹104.35 crore. The day 5 numbers are surely going to surge by the end of the day.
The gross India collection stands at approximately ₹125 crore, while overseas markets have contributed ₹40 crore.
Housefull 5 day-wise collection
Housefull 5, India Net Collection
Housefull 5 Day 1 (Friday) ₹24.00 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 2 (Saturday) ₹31.00 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 3 (Sunday) ₹32.50 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 4 (Monday) ₹13.00 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 5 (Tuesday) ₹3.85 Cr (at the time of writing)
Housefull 5 Total
₹104.35 Cr
Housefull 5 surpasses Akshay’s Sky Force
The film has already overtaken the lifetime collection of Akshay’s previous release, Sky Force (₹149 crore worldwide). It is now inching closer to surpassing Salman Khan’s Sikandar (₹184 crore), another Sajid Nadiadwala production.
With its dual-climax twist, Housefull 5 has secured the fourth spot among Bollywood’s highest-grossing films of 2025. However, it still trails behind Sikandar, Raid 2, and Chhaava (₹807.88 crore).\
Housefull 5: Akshay celebrates the success
Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to fans, sharing a behind-the-scenes dance rehearsal clip with the caption: "Still dancing on cloud nine after the incredible response #Housefull5 received this weekend! Thank you for the love and laughs!"
About Housefull 5
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, and Johnny Lever, among others.
The murder-mystery comedy follows multiple imposters vying for a billionaire’s fortune aboard a luxury cruise. The film was released in two versions—Housefull 5A and 5B—each with a different climax and killer reveal.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 continues to entertain audiences worldwide.
