Farooq Nazki, veteran journalist and Sahitya Akademi winner dies at 83

Who is Farooq Nazki? Nazki was in charge of several significant positions in All India Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan and in 1995, Nazki was awarded the Sahitya Akademi grant in Kashmiri for his poetry book Naar Hyutun Kanzal Wanas (Fire in the eyelashes). He has also served as the media advisor to two chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.
Celebs reactions on death of Nazki The veteran journalist's death is being mourned by numerous journalists and leaders. Ghulam Nabi Azad posted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the living legend Farooq Nazki sahib. His literary brilliance & media presence were unparalleled. His contribution in the field of broadcasting and literature will have an everlasting impact on our cultural and literary treasure. I pray for his peace & offer condolence to his family".
Former Station Director of Akashvani and Doordarshan Srinagar, Sahitya Akademi Awardee, a prominent poet and a Broadcaster – Farooq Nazki passed away yesterday after prolonged illness. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 7, 2024
