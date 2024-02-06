Lal Salaam trailer is out, Rajinikanth's movie to release on Friday

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, Lal Salaam's trailer was released on February 5. The movie is set to release in theatres on February 9, 2024, featuring Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. The makers of the movie released the trailer on Monday giving a glimpse of the sports drama movie that touches on religious harmony along with some other important subjects.

The movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, who is also making her comeback after a few years. Aishwarya's ex-husband Dhanush also praised the trailer of the movie showcasing mutual understanding between the former couple.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Watch the Trailer here:

The trailer reveals that superstar Rajinikanth seems to be the X factor of the movie, who plays the role of Moideen Bhai. Moideen Khan's character tries to bring peace to the communities. The thought process of Rajinikanth's character could be understood with his words when he says “I trust in the justice system. I just don’t trust a few black sheep in the system.”

Vishnu plays the lead role in the movie of a young Muslim cricketer who gets affected by communal disharmony. The actor seems alcoholic and a rabble-rouser, although one of the village's pujari predicts in his early days that he will bring a good name to the village. His chance at redemption is cricket, but Vishnu never gets a fair chance.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone, the movie also stars Jeevitha Rajashekar, Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai in other important roles.