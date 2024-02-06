Home / Entertainment / Lal Salaam trailer is out, Rajinikanth's movie to release on Friday

Lal Salaam trailer is out, Rajinikanth's movie to release on Friday

Superstar Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal starrer Lal Salaam's trailer is out now. The movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and it will hit theatres on Friday, February 9, 2024

Lal Salaam Movie
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, Lal Salaam's trailer was released on February 5. The movie is set to release in theatres on February 9, 2024, featuring Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. The makers of the movie released the trailer on Monday giving a glimpse of the sports drama movie that touches on religious harmony along with some other important subjects.

The movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, who is also making her comeback after a few years. Aishwarya's ex-husband Dhanush also praised the trailer of the movie showcasing mutual understanding between the former couple.

Watch the Trailer here:


The trailer reveals that superstar Rajinikanth seems to be the X factor of the movie, who plays the role of Moideen Bhai. Moideen Khan's character tries to bring peace to the communities. The thought process of Rajinikanth's character could be understood with his words when he says “I trust in the justice system. I just don’t trust a few black sheep in the system.”

Vishnu plays the lead role in the movie of a young Muslim cricketer who gets affected by communal disharmony. The actor seems alcoholic and a rabble-rouser, although one of the village's pujari predicts in his early days that he will bring a good name to the village. His chance at redemption is cricket, but Vishnu never gets a fair chance. 

Apart from Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone, the movie also stars Jeevitha Rajashekar, Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai in other important roles.

About Lal Salaam 
Lal Salaam is an upcoming action drama movie released in Tamil Language. The movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and it will be produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

The movie was announced in November 2022 and its principal photography commenced in March 2023. A. R. Rahman. The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rangasay and its editing is done by B Pravin Baaskar. The run time of the movie is 163 minutes.


First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

