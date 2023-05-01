Fashion's biggest costume event, Met Gala 2023: All You Need to Know



The Met's Costume Institute, which houses approximately 33,000 objects representing seven centuries of fashion and receives its primary funding from the ball that frequently hosts an exhibition of luxury and status. A pass to the Met Occasion, which is invite-only, is rare. Designers may purchase an entire table for at least $300,000, even though a single ticket costs approximately $50,000. Celebrating the New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Met Gala 2023; fashion icons, designers, and Hollywood's biggest stars are set to gather on Monday.

The controversial theme for Met Gala 2023 will be Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. In addition to his decades-long career as a creative designer for Chanel, which undoubtedly influenced the fashion industry, Lagerfeld was well-known for his controversial quips that were fatphobic, racist, and misogynistic.







Met Gala 2023: Who decides the theme?

The Costume Institute's chief curator, Andrew Bolton, has chosen a theme for the 2023 Met Gala, and about 400 people are expected to attend in costumes to honour. The subject is then introduced to the museum’s director and president before it's at last approved.





Met Gala 2023: What is the theme?



Along with Lagerfeld's sketches and a number of video interviews, about 150 original looks will be on display at the Met. According to Bolton, the exhibition will focus on how Karl's two-dimensional drawings evolved into three-dimensional garments. “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. He says, ‘Fashion is not art, fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’” “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” is the official Met Gala 2023 theme, which has not come without pushback from the fashion business. However, Bolton stated in an interview with Vogue in 2020 that "every exhibition should generate debate which causes a buzz".

Met Gala 2023: Expectations of guests? Although some celebrities may frequently announce their invitations in advance, the Met Gala's official guest list is only made public after.

The actress Elle Fanning if she was going to the event, and she said that "she had a look that was special to [her] and on the theme." Blake Lively recently revealed that she would not be attending the ball this year, and singer Rita Ora revealed to her Instagram followers that she would be attending event fittings. Kim Kardashian is one of the past attendees; who wore Marilyn Monroe's scandalous "Happy Birthday" dress to the occasion last year, Billy Watchman, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna, among numerous different big names.





Met Gala 2023: Where to watch?

One of the most exclusive events, the Met Gala 2023, will be streamed live on Vogue's website and social media pages. Watchers can also watch the red carpet on E! starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, NBC will live stream the carpet through their website and application.

