Fighter box office collection continues to shrink after doing spectacular business at the box office on its opening weekend. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter movie released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

On Day 6 of its release, the movie minted the lowest number Rs 7.5 crore, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This week wasn't good for the movie collection as the movie earned in single digits on Monday witnessing the biggest drop of 72.41 per cent and collected only 8 crore. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7

As per Sacnilk, the day isn't going to witness a rise, even expecting a further decline. The movie so far has minted around Rs 2.74 crore today.

The movie leveraged the benefits of the long weekend as it was released ahead of Republic Day and collected Rs 22.5 crore on its opening day. The movie had the highest collection on Day 2, earning around 39.5 crore. On day 3, the movie declined by 30.38 per cent and collected Rs 27.5 crore, then 29 crore on Day 4 (Sunday).

However, after doing a decent collection at the box office on opening weekend, the movie failed to earn double digits.

Siddharth Anand's directorial movie comparatively performed better overseas than in India after the weekend.





ALSO READ: Fighter box office collection Day 6: Hrithik's movie earning further drops The total box office collection of Fighter is around Rs 134 crore net in India and Rs 230 crore worldwide.