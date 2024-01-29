Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan starrer earns 200 cr

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter movie is doing spectacular business at the box office. The movie has minted over Rs 200 crore across the world and close to Rs 120 crore net in India.

The movie did good business during the holiday weekend, but now the collections are slowing down. On the fifth day, the movie has an advance booking of Rs 1.75 crore at the ticket window.

Most of the advance booking is for morning shows for 2D screening accumulating an estimated amount of Rs 97.27 lakh. In 3D screen, it minted Rs 6.77 lakh and approx 5.98 lakh for the IMAX 3D version.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Fighter movie will notice a significant drop in its business on Day 5. The movie did massive collection on its initial days and minted Rs 22.5 crore on its opening day and then marked a huge jump, collecting Rs 39.5 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.5 crore on Day 3 and on its first Sunday the movie collected Rs 29 crore.

As of now, the movie has minted Rs 203.75 crore across the world and Rs 142.25 crore gross in India.





Fighter Day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 22.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 39.5 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 27.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 29 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 2.47 Cr (as of now)

Total Rs 120.97 Cr