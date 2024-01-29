Home / Entertainment / Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan starrer earns 200 cr

Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter has collected over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are in the lead roles, and it was released in theatres on January 25, 2024

Fighter movie
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter movie is doing spectacular business at the box office. The movie has minted over Rs 200 crore across the world and close to Rs 120 crore net in India.

The movie did good business during the holiday weekend, but now the collections are slowing down. On the fifth day, the movie has an advance booking of Rs 1.75 crore at the ticket window.

Most of the advance booking is for morning shows for 2D screening accumulating an estimated amount of Rs 97.27 lakh. In 3D screen, it minted Rs 6.77 lakh and approx 5.98 lakh for the IMAX 3D version.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Fighter movie will notice a significant drop in its business on Day 5. The movie did massive collection on its initial days and minted Rs 22.5 crore on its opening day and then marked a huge jump, collecting Rs 39.5 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.5 crore on Day 3 and on its first Sunday the movie collected Rs 29 crore.

As of now, the movie has minted Rs 203.75 crore across the world and Rs 142.25 crore gross in India.

The movie had a solo release during Republic Day weekend and dominated the box office for another uncontested weekend and there is no major movie scheduled for February 2.

Fighter Day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 22.5 Cr
Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 39.5 Cr
Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 27.5 Cr
Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 29 Cr
Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 2.47 Cr (as of now)
Total Rs 120.97 Cr

About Fighter Movie
Fighter is a Hindi-language action thriller movie which is written by  Ramon Chibb along with director Siddharth Anand. The movie features  Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

As per reports, the movie is the first instalment of a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter was released in theatres on January 25, 2024, and it was made with a budget of Rs 250 crore. 


First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

