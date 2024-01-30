Fighter box office collection Day 6: Hrithik's movie earning further drops

After doing decent business at the box office on the opening weekend, the theatre rush for the Fighter movie is slowly fading. The movie managed to garner only Rs 8 crore on Monday. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Siddharth Anand's directorial movie minted close to Rs 125 crore net in India in its opening weekend. Director Siddharth again returned to the action genre after directing Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, which had broken several records at that time.

Due to the extended weekend due to Republic Day, the movie managed to cross Rs 100 marks net in India. The movie had less than 2 crore pre-booking for Monday.

Fighter movie box office collection Day 6 As per the industry tracker, the Sacnilk, Fighter movie Day 6 collection at the box office is also expected to remain lower.

After its first weekend, the movie dropped by 72.41 per cent and minted only Rs 8 crore, and the chances are low that the movie is going to improve its stats today.

The movie showed potential to become a blockbuster in its first few days. Fighter collected Rs 22.5 crore on its opening day, and on the second day, it earned 39.5 crore, which was the highest individual day collection.





On the third day, the movie collection dropped by 30.38 per cent and garnered only Rs 27.5 crore. The movie recovered a bit and minted Rs 29 crore on Sunday.

What is the cast of the Fighter movie? The fighter movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. When was the Fighter movie released?



The Fighter movie released in theatres on January 25, 2024. About Fighter movie Fighter movie is an action thriller movie, directed by Siddharth Anand and it was produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

The movie was originally expected to be released in theatres on September 30, 2023, but was delayed due to some production work and then later released ahead of Republic Day on January 25, 2024.

The movie revolves around Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), who fulfils his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. He faced rigorous challenges, but he bravely faced it all and emerged as a true hero.