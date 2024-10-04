First song from Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh's Do Patti, Raanjhan, is out

Today, October 4, marks the release of the first song, titled Raanjhan, from the upcoming Netflix film Do Patti. Do Patti, which was directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon, with Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi playing supporting roles.



The pain and longing that follow a breakup are beautifully captured in the song's lyrics and calming melody. The fact that both sisters are competing for the same man in the movie has generated a lot of attention, even if there is no denying their on-screen relationship. Fans are wanting more after the promising sultry romance and impending heartbreak. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raanjhan: About the song

Shaheer's acting skills are on display in the song's music video, where he portrays the feelings of a broken heart. The story is made more interesting by his closeness with both sisters, which intensifies the emotional impact of their separation. The emotional stakes are raised as the song's music video reveals that he eventually weds one of the sisters. Kriti Sanon, however, appears angry in the song. It is impressive how both sides of the issue are portrayed here.

Shaheer Sheikh is making his Bollywood debut, while Kriti is making her first appearance as a producer. For those who are unfamiliar, Shaheer is a well-known figure in the TV industry and nationwide, and the song Raanjhan brilliantly conveys both his beauty and vulnerability in the movie. The actor established himself on the small screen with films such as Navya, Ye Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Mahabharat.

Do Patti: About the film

Do Patti is a complex story of twin sisters with secrets and a determined police investigator trying to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. It was written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Sanon and Dhillon, who are both new producers, are working with Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively, to produce Do Patti. Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, and Shaheer Sheikh, who is making his film debut, are also included. On October 25, 2024, the OTT movie will be released on Netflix.