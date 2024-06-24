Florida rapper Julio Foolio murdered in Tampa after his b'day celebration

According to his attorney, Julio Foolio, a rapper from Florida whose real name is Charles Jones, was shot and killed on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. The tragedy occurred two days after he celebrated his 26th birthday. Foolio was staying at the hotel named 'Holiday Inn' in Tampa. According to attorney Lewis Fusco, who spoke with News4JAX, the young musician was "basically ambushed" and "kicked" out of an Airbnb where he was partying with his friends." Mani, Foolio's girlfriend, made the announcement of his death on social media. She wrote on X, "Y'all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y'all & I won't be the only one crying" and now her account seems to be private. As per media reports, three individuals sustained wounds and one individual was killed in the shooting occurrence outside a Tampa hotel. The deceased was later identified as Foolio. All of the injured were rushed to a hospital, where they were said to be out of danger.



Florida rapper Julio Foolio murdered in Tampa: Insights

As indicated by the police investigation, Foolio and his friends began searching another area to proceed with their celebrations after cops showed up on the spot to stop the party after it got excessively rowdy. Two cars were reportedly parked outside the hotel at the same time when a group of armed men arrived and opened fire on Foolio's vehicle.

“What we have learned, and this is early in the investigation, two cars were shot at,” Joneé Lewis, who works as a representative for the Tampa Police Office, told News Channel 8. The rapper described his 26th birthday celebration as "the best birthday ever" in a social media post.





Was Julio Foolio facing any life threat?

First Coast News claims that Foolio was a well-known member of the Jacksonville group KTA, which has been in long-term controversy with rival gangs. In 2023, the rapper was attacked by unidentified assailants in a Jacksonville suburban neighbourhood. He had received gunshots in the foot, leaving him with a serious injury and numerous fractured bones.

He sued the UF Health nurse after the incident, claiming that the nurse had put his safety at risk by revealing his movements. During Foolio's brother's birthday celebration in 2018, his cousin and three teenagers passed away following a group-related shooting, according to the officials. As of Sunday, no suspect has been taken while authorities continue to examine hotel security footage.