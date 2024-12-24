Baby John advance booking day 1: Varun Dhawan movie earns over Rs 2 crore

Varun Dhawan's upcoming action-packed movie, Baby John, is all set to release tomorrow, on the occasion of Christmas.

Kalees-directed Baby John is the story of a fierce father, DCP Satya Verma, who kills the son of a politician, Babbar Sher, for committing a grave crime. This leads the Babbar Sher to destroy Satya's family and Satya tries to protect his daughter Khushi.

Along with Varun , the movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The movie is expected to do good business at the box office because of Christmas day release, followed by a long weekend. Baby John has already sold 44,782 tickets, Indian Express reported.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the movie has collected Rs Rs 1.32 crore gross via advance booking. The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 2.05 crore including the blocked seats.

The movie will open on a total of 6,150 shows; Gujarat has the maximum number which is 1256, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with 1,148 and 833 shows, respectively.

In terms of Advance booking, Delhi has collected Rs 33.11 lakh and Mumbai has minted Rs 24.33 lakh.

We had to really fight to get this date, says Varun

While addressing a press conference, Dhawan talked about the movie releasing on Christmas and how the team had to struggle to get this date.

Varun said, “A strong backing is very much needed for Baby John. In today’s environment, if you have to bring a film, you need very strong production support otherwise it gets very difficult to release a film. Nowadays, only larger-than-life films are being made, and it will be approximately 55 days after which a Hindi film is going to release.”

“I always wanted one film of mine to be released on Christmas. We had to really fight and struggle to get this date. Historically, on this date, Aamir sir used to release a lot of films. We are thankful to him for giving us this date,” Dhawan added.

Salman Khan in Baby John

Varun Dhawan's Baby John will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo role and Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen in the song “Nain Mattakka”.

Next, Varun will start shooting for Border 2. Currently, he is shooting for a romantic movie with Janhvi Kapoor.