After a 4 yr wait, Paatal Lok Season 2 to premiere on Prime Video on Jan 17

The highly anticipated second season of the crime drama Paatal Lok is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 17, 2024, the streaming platform said on Monday. This comes nearly four years after season one premiered during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The first season of Paatal Lok made an enormous impact upon its release in 2020, catapulting Jaideep Ahlawat into the spotlight for his portrayal of Hathi Ram. It also helped Ishwak Singh gain significant attention as a breakout performer.

In a post on X, the streaming platform unveiled the poster for the new season with the caption, “Gates open this new year. #PaatalLokOnPrime, New season, Jan 17.”

The show, created and written by Sudip Sharma, first gained widespread acclaim with its gritty portrayal of Delhi’s underworld and its searing social commentary.

What is Paatal Lok about?

The inaugural season, released in 2020, followed the journey of a disillusioned Delhi police officer, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Chaudhary finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes case involving the attempted assassination of a prime-time journalist, navigating a world of corruption, crime, and conspiracies.

Paatal Lok Season 2 preview

The official synopsis of the second season hints at an even darker and more intense storyline, plunging Hathi Ram and his team into unfamiliar and dangerous territory, where they will face challenges that will test them in unimaginable ways. The series promises to push the boundaries of suspense and drama, immersing viewers in a ‘fresh hell’ that elevates the stakes of the already tense world.

Paatal Lok Season 2 cast

The new season will see Ahlawat reprise his role as Hathi Ram, with Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag returning to their respective roles.

The upcoming season also introduces fresh faces to the ensemble cast, including Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, promising to add new layers to the gripping narrative.

Paatal Lok Season 2: Behind the scenes

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, Paatal Lok season two is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP.

Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video India, remarked on the success of the first season, noting that its gripping narrative, complex characters, and raw portrayal of societal realities had earned the series both critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

“We are excited to unveil a new chapter that pushes creative boundaries,” Madhok said, adding that the overwhelming response to the first chapter inspired the team to delve even deeper into the immersive world of Paatal Lok.

Sudip Sharma, who serves as the showrunner for the series, shared his excitement for continuing the journey with Prime Video, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response to the first season. He emphasised how the streaming platform allowed the team to push creative boundaries, offering a space to explore unique storytelling that resonated with audiences.

[With agency inputs]