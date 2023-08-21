Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny's movie about to hit 400 crore

Gadar 2 is unstoppable, and Sunny Deol's storm in theatres is continuing. The second weekend also helped the movie to reach new records, helping it to cross the Rs 350 crore mark. After the second weekend, the movie has collected Rs 375.2 crore, according to the Industry tracker sacnilk.

On its second Sunday, the movie collected Rs 38.9 crore.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 The movie will have a tough Monday and according to the Industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie may earn only Rs 13 crore on the second Monday (expected), which will be the lowest one-day collection for Gadar 2. This will bring the movie much closer to the target of Rs 400 crore.

This will be Sunny Deol's only movie that will cross Rs 400 crore and it is his highest-grossing movie already.

Gadar 2 performed excellently in the first two weeks, and because of that, the movie stands close to earning Rs 400 crore. The movie most probably will cross the Rs 400 crore mark on Tuesday.

Gadar 2 Day-wise collection Check the day-wise collection of Gadar-2 movie

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 40.1 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 43.08 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 51.7 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 38.7 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 55.4 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 32.37 crore

Day 7(Thursday): Rs 23.28 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 20.5 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 31.07 Crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 38.9 Crore

Day 11 (Monday): Rs 13.00 Crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 388.10 Crore (nett.)