Greta Gerwig's Barbie is all set to release on July 21, details inside

One of the most anticipated productions this summer could be 'Barbie', which stars Margot Robbie as the beloved doll. Also, after 21 years of animated Barbie films, a surprisingly realistic transformation is made toward the big screen.

Barbie has been the subject of numerous animated films so far, there has never been a live-action portrayal of the pink car or the chic outfits. However, transforming the Mattel staple into a live-action had been discussed for more than 10 years, and it took Greta Gerwig to sign her name onto the venture and make it take off the page.

Barbie trailer launch: Insights Warner Brothers, the studio behind the film, has released 24 fresh character posters for the film uncovering more about the film that looks set to be a summer smash when it shows up in July. Additionally, the official theatrical release of Barbie has been scheduled for July 21, 2023. The film's runtime has been displayed as 113 minutes, or one hour and 54 minutes in length.

However, there is no timetable for a digital launch, so this could be anticipated around 45 days after, in accordance with the studio's history, crowds could see the Barbie film online around September 2023.

Barbie trailer launch: Cast

The Barbie movie was quick to announce its star cast despite the fact that so many details were still unknown. Yet, Margot Robbie is taking the lead role of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling is set to play opposite her as Ken. Robbie is best known for her roles in I, Tonya, and Bombshell, for which she was nominated for two Oscars, and Ryan is known for hits like La La Land and Drive.

Other well-known actors have also been confirmed so far, and their roles appear as different as Ken and Barbie. Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sex Education's Emma Mackey, You star Hari Neff, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, and Issa Rae will also be sharing on the big screen as well.

In the meantime, Kate McKinnon, who used to be on Saturday Night Live, appears to be cast in multiple roles. According to her character poster, "always doing the splits." Likewise, Michael Cera will play Allan, alongside previously declared Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, and Stath Lets Pads' Jamie Demetriou as a trio of stern-looking suits, with America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt in regular human jobs and Helen Mirren as the film's narrator.

Barbie trailer launch: Plot

Greta Gerwig's Barbie's main trailer gave viewers a taste of what's to come. Robbie's Barbie will start to see a few changes in her regular routine and comprehend the justification for why she needs to visit this real world to find herself once more.

Ken, played by Gosling, will accompany them on their journey as they search for meaning in life and confront Mattel, the company that makes Barbie dolls, and its boss (Ferrell), who wants to capture Barbie and return her to her box.

Barbie was screened on Sunday, 9 July and various critics shared their first responses to the trailer via social media, with a few praising Greta Gerwig's film as "perfection."