Home / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

Not long after the prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Jawan' premiered on YouTube, fans rushed to share their euphoria on Twitter

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The prevue for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan', which was released on Monday by Red Chillies Entertainment, was met with euphoria among his fans. Khan appears in never-before-seen looks and can be seen performing high-octane action scenes in the two-minute, 12-second trailer. It also includes Deepika Padukone, who was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, in a red saree under the rainfall.

Additionally, glimpses of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their respective roles can be seen in the Jawan premiere video. In the prevue, the Bollywood superstar may be saying: “Main jab villain banta hu toh mere samne koi bhi hero tikk nahi paata” (No hero can stand in front of me when I become a villain).  

Shah Rukh Khan's last movie Pathaan was immensely popular with both his Indian and international fans, and Jawan is expected to create the same magic. Jawan, which is directed by Atlee, also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film also features a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Jawan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Jawan' Trailer release: Reactions
Fans and moviegoers were quick to express their opinions on Twitter shortly after the prevue for the upcoming film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan appeared on YouTube. “Jawan prevue is the best teaser I ever watched. No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dialogues, background music, it is pure class and mass", said a fan on Twitter.


Another Shah Rukh Khan fan said "Anything like the Jawan trailer released today has “never happened before and never made before in Bollywood”.  

Another fan wrote, "Oh My God!! What did I just see? This is just epic. Epic of the biggest proportion. Never seen before, never happened before and never made before in Bollywood”.

"This is Shah Rukh Khan at his best and the trailer is bigger than anything else that has been released so far. Too many things that shocked me, too many things to talk about. This is SRK at his best! This is bigger than anything else. And only he could be the chief of an army of women”, one Twitter fan added.




Also Read

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 400 crore mark in four days

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

SRK's son Aryan gets trolled over fashion line, jacket costs Rs 2 lakh

Pathaan nets Rs 1,028 cr worldwide, claims No. 1 Hindi film tag in India

Akshay shares intriguing insights of 'OMG 2', teaser to be out soon

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible is set to release in Cinemas on July 10

44% audio ent users pay for content; audio series have high traction

Shoaib gets stay order to halt filming of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

The Night Manager Part-2 released a day before scheduled date of June 30

Topics :Shah Rukh KhanBollywoodHindi movies

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story