Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

The prevue for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan', which was released on Monday by Red Chillies Entertainment, was met with euphoria among his fans. Khan appears in never-before-seen looks and can be seen performing high-octane action scenes in the two-minute, 12-second trailer. It also includes Deepika Padukone, who was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, in a red saree under the rainfall.

Additionally, glimpses of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their respective roles can be seen in the Jawan premiere video. In the prevue, the Bollywood superstar may be saying: “Main jab villain banta hu toh mere samne koi bhi hero tikk nahi paata” (No hero can stand in front of me when I become a villain).

Shah Rukh Khan's last movie Pathaan was immensely popular with both his Indian and international fans, and Jawan is expected to create the same magic. Jawan, which is directed by Atlee, also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film also features a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Jawan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Jawan' Trailer release: Reactions Fans and moviegoers were quick to express their opinions on Twitter shortly after the prevue for the upcoming film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan appeared on YouTube. “Jawan prevue is the best teaser I ever watched. No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dialogues, background music, it is pure class and mass", said a fan on Twitter.

Another Shah Rukh Khan fan said "Anything like the Jawan trailer released today has “never happened before and never made before in Bollywood”.

Another fan wrote, "Oh My God!! What did I just see? This is just epic. Epic of the biggest proportion. Never seen before, never happened before and never made before in Bollywood”.

"This is Shah Rukh Khan at his best and the trailer is bigger than anything else that has been released so far. Too many things that shocked me, too many things to talk about. This is SRK at his best! This is bigger than anything else. And only he could be the chief of an army of women”, one Twitter fan added.