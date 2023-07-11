Home / Entertainment / Anupam Kher plays Tagore in his next project, movie sparks controversy

Anupam Kher plays Tagore in his next project, movie sparks controversy

Anupam Kher plays Robi Thakur (Rabindranath Tagore) in his upcoming movie. The actor shared his look for the movie that sparked controversy, netizens expressed concern and anger

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Anupam Kher plays Robi Thakur (Rabindranath Tagore) in his next movie

Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Anupam Kher has announced that he is playing the role of Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming movie. Kher shared an Instagram post revealing his look for the movie, where some fans praised the actor for the look while others expressed dissatisfaction, expressing their concern and anger.

In his Instagram post, Kher penned a short note, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course..." 

Social media flooded with opinions
People have different opinions on Kher's upcoming movie. Social media has already been filled with outrage as some raised questions about the burden of playing a Renaissance Man like Tagore.


Some feel that Kher's political affiliations and public persona can counter the progressive values and ideals that Tagore symbolised. Tagore’s political ideology stood at odds with what Kher represents, and the former vehemently opposed the ideals of nationalism and jingoism in his writings, say the critics.

V. Ramaswamy, writer and translator told The Federal, "Tagore stood ‘light years away’ from what the current regime is. “I recall that before the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the great leader had done a ‘Tagore’-look photo-shoot. I’m disappointed he is not playing Tagore."

Swastika Mukherjee reacts to Kher's post

Actor Swastika Mukherjee took a swipe at Kher's recent Instagram post, and in her cryptic note on Twitter, the actress wrote, "No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone."

Many Bengali fans agreed with her and supported her. In support of her post, one of the users wrote, "Nobody should play Rabi Thakur for a purpose."

"Bengal knows him well, rest of India not so much His story should be told and cinema is a good medium But all depends which phase of his life is being depicted if it’s just the latter days at Shantiniketan then that is very less of a story," another user shared his opinion on Twitter.

Kher will be next seen in Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Metro In Dino." He also has movies like Emergency in his bag, where he will be seen portraying the role of Jayaprakash Narayan. The actor will also be a part of Akshay Roy's directorial Vijay 69.

Topics :Anupam KherRabindranath TagoreBollywood

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

