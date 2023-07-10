Akshay shares intriguing insights of 'OMG 2', teaser to be out soon

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam surprised fans with the details of their highly anticipated upcoming film, OMG 2. The film is a prequel to Oh My God, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, which was released in 2012.

The first-look posters have also piqued the audience's interest, as have the high expectations for the sequel. The date for the most-anticipated teaser's release was recently announced by Akshay and the entire team on social media.

Oh My God (OMG) 2- Teaser released: Insights Akshay Kumar shared a video showing him as Master Shiva. The actor can be seen wearing a black suit with long hair, kohled eyes, and ash on his forehead. In the movie, Akshay looks quite intense and intriguing. In the video, 'he is seen walking while the crowd in the background is chanting his name'. Even the music is playing "Har Har Mahadev." Alongside the video, Akshay wrote in Hindi, "11.07.2023. #OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11."

In addition, Pinkvilla claimed that the teaser for OMG 2 will be included in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 in India from July 12. According to the source, the teaser has been rated "U" and has a runtime of 1 minute and 34 seconds. The movie is said to be a brutal social comedy. OMG 2 has been directed and composed by Amit Rai. It will compete with Gadar 2, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. On August 11, both films will be shown in theatres.

Also, Akshay will be in the role of Master Shiva and this time the film will reportedly concentrate on sex education. Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi are also in the movie. Watching the trio perform on the big screen will be fascinating. Akshay's facial expression has amazed his fans. They were in awe of his first appearance on the high-octane project, and expressed their elation over the announcement.