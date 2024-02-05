Guntur Kaaram OTT release date confirm; Mahesh's movie to release this week

Guntur Kaaram did phenomenal business at the box office, and now it is all set to mesmerise its fans on the OTT platform. Mahesh Babu -starrer Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu action thriller movie released in theatres on January 12, 2024.

The movie has collected close to Rs 125 crore net in India and 177.67 crore worldwide. Despite heavy competition, the movie managed to outshine at the box office even after 24 days. The movie is still performing well at the box office.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the movie also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Guntur Kaaram OTT release Guntur Kaaram is now going to be released on the OTT platform ahead of Valentine's week. The officials have confirmed the Guntur Kaaram OTT release date. Fans can watch the movie on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil from February 9, 2024.

Netflix shared the information on its Instagram account, captioning, "It is about to get very hot in here because Rowdy Ramana is here and he is on fire. Guntur Kaaram, coming to Netflix on 9 February in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. #GunturKaaramOnNetflix"

Fans are excited to watch the cinematic masterpiece written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. With its digital release, fans can watch Mahesh Babu's spectacular performance and it will allow them to explore all parts of the movie. Guntur Kaaram is an exciting movie with some heartwarming moments attracting action that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.

As per the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 41.3 crore on its opening day. However, the movie collection dropped significantly on its subsequent days and collected Rs 107 crore after the end of its first week. In its second and third week, the movie grossed Rs 12.95 crore and 3.97 crore, respectively. When and where to watch Guntur Kaaram in OTT?

The movie will be released in OTT on February 9, 2024, on Netflix.