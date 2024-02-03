Home / Entertainment / Poonam Pandey alive, appears in cervical cancer awareness video on Insta

Poonam Pandey alive, appears in cervical cancer awareness video on Insta

Poonam Pandey on Saturday made an appearance on social media and said she is "alive", a day after there were reports that the actor had died of cervical cancer

Poonam_Pandey
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Poonam Pandey on Saturday made an appearance on social media and said she is "alive", a day after there were reports that the actor had died of cervical cancer.

"I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," the 32-year-old actor posted on Instagram alongside a video.

Pandey said she wants to spread "critical awareness" about the disease and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take.

"Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she wrote.

On Friday, the actor's team made the shock announcement that Pandey passed away after a battle with cervical cancer but there was no confirmation of the death of the model, influencer and sometime actor known for her bold statements and appearances.

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

