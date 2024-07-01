Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 5; Prabhas' movie crosses 500 cr

Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD had a phenomenal opening weekend minting over Rs 500 crore across the world. Nag Ashwin directed Kalki 2898 AD features mega stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles along with Prabhas.

The mythological sci-fi movie captivated audiences and performed outstandingly at the box office. The stellar performance of Kalki helped the movie to earn Rs 500 crore in the opening weekend. It was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 5 Kalki 2898 AD has done great business in the opening weekend; it has garnered over Rs 500 crore across the world and Rs 309 net in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted Rs 95.3 crore net in India on its first day, which is also its highest single-day collection. The number slipped a bit on Day 2 when it earned Rs 59.3 crore. The number surged again when the movie collected Rs 66.2 crore on its third day of release.

On Sunday (Day 3), the movie raked in Rs 88.2 crore, the second-highest single-day collection. However, the number might witness a dip on day 5, i.e., Monday.

Kalki 2898 AD Day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 95.3 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 59.3 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 66.2 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 88.2 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 7.66 Cr (as of now)

Total ₹ 316.66 Cr

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a Tamil language sci-fi mythological movie directed by Nag Ashwin. It is inspired by Hindu scriptures and the first instalment of Kalki Cinematic Universe. This movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. The movie follows a select group of people on a mission to save Kalki, the unborn child of SUM-80, a lab subject. The movie features Prabhas playing the role of a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, Deepika, a test subject called SUM-80 who is pregnant, Amitabh Plays the role of Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays the role of Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex.