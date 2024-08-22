Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD out on OTT platforms; Check when, where to watch

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has been released on OTT streaming platforms. Those who haven't had the opportunity to watch the movie can now stream it at home as the much-awaited movie has been released on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The dual platform release strategy for the Kalki 2898 AD is to reach a wider audience, maximise viewership and cater to diverse linguistic preferences. This is not something we often see with any movie released on multiple platforms, however, it aims to reach a wider audience.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

The movie did a whopping business at the box office and literally dominated at the big screen, minting over 1050 crore across the world and over 750 crore only in India. The OTT version of the movie will help it reach a wider range of audiences who haven't watched the movie in theatres.

Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing movie of 2024 and is followed by the recently released Stree 2, which has minted over 360 crores across the world, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Kalki 2898 AD Budget

According to reports, the star-studded movie was made with a budget of Rs 600 crores.

