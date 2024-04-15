Home / India News / Man who opened fire outside Salman's house suspected to be from Gurugram

Man who opened fire outside Salman's house suspected to be from Gurugram

Hours after the firing outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday, Anmol Bishnoi, in a purported online post, took responsibility for the incident and issued a warning to the Bollywood actor

Photo: X@ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 7:03 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

One of the two men seen in a CCTV footage opening fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai is suspected to be from Gurugram, sources in the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Two men fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled. According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An official source in the Delhi Police said one of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.

Gangster Rohit Godara, who is based abroad, had in a purported social media post claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder. He is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.

Hours after the firing outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday, Anmol Bishnoi, in a purported online post, took responsibility for the incident and issued a warning to the Bollywood actor, saying it was a "trailer", police sources said.
 

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with the Bandra police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company.

The e-mail stated that Khan must have seen an interview given to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with "Goldy bhai", adding there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (you'll see something shocking next time), Mumbai police earlier said.

In June 2022, an unidentified person threatened Khan via a handwritten note, they said.

Also Read

Happy 58th B'day Salman Khan: Upcoming films, interesting facts and more

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, investigation underway

Salman Khan's 'career-best performance' in Tiger 3 hailed by social media

'Tiger 3' OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan franchise

Salman Khan to team up with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss for next project

ED opposed approver's int'l travel before Kejriwal's arrest: Sanjay Singh

Leh Apex Body to begin five-day march on April 17, says Sonam Wangchuk

UP govt tightens security in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navmi celebrations

6-year-old boy, who fell in borewell dies after 45-hour rescue operation

Suspend DJB CEO for inaction on Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to L-G

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Salman KhanBollywoodGurugram

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story