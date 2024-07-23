Happy b'day Himesh Reshammiya: Celebrating his top 10 songs of all time

Today is the 51st birthday of Himesh Reshammiya, an actor, composer, and singer. Reshammiya is undoubtedly one of the entertainment industry's most popular singers and composers. He single-handedly introduced the audience to a whole new genre of music and blessed us with some of the superhit songs of the early 2000s. In the Indian film industry, he is well-known for his distinctive singing style. Apart from this, he was the very first music director in Bollywood to win a Filmfare Award as Best Male Playback Singer for the song “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” in 2006. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Happy 51 birthday Himesh Reshammiya: Top 10 blockbuster songs

• Aashiq Banaya Aapne

When it was first released, this song, featuring Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, was a huge hit. The song was written by Himesh Reshammiya, who also sang it with Shreya Ghoshal.

• Aap Ki Kashish

The soundtrack became one of Himesh Reshammiya's greatest achievements from the music album for the 2005 movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Emraan Hashmi, Tanushree Dutta, and Sonu Sood featured in it.

• Jhalak Dikhla Ja

This track from the film Aksar has been on top of everybody's playlist since 2006. One of Himesh's most well-known compositions, the song, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Dino Morea still buzzes around the dance floor.

• Aashiqui Mein Teri

This was one more hit from Himesh Reshammiya from the film 36 China Town. Sunidhi Chauhan sung her voice for the female vocals. It became a popular dance number in 2006 and beyond due to its catchy tunes.

• Tera Suroor

When it was released, the solo Tera Suroor by Himesh Reshammiya became an instant hit. The singer and composer continually tries to give his crowd with exceptional music, which is precisely the exact thing he did with this solo track number.

• Hookah Bar

This song was written for the film Khiladi 786 and features Akshay Kumar and Asin. It has a high tempo, catchy lyrics, and a party vibe in the music video, making it a fan favourite dance number since ever.

• Naam Hai Tera

By appearing in the music video, Deepika Padukone made her film debut for this song, which got her a lot of attention. This was another of Himesh Reshammiya's hits, with a mix of his particular beats.

• Chalao Na Naino Se

Ajay Devgn and Asin starred in the film Bol Bachchan, which featured this song. The song's fun lyrics and enticing beats are still in everybody's mind.

• Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri

This Phir Hera Pheri track, which features Rimi Sen and Akshay Kumar, gained a lot of popularity. Himesh Reshammiya composed and sang it for the T-series label.

• Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega

Recently, Himesh Reshammiya's performance of this song from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was a treat for his fans. This song was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Sachin-Jigar composed the music.