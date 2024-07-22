Tishaa Kumar death: Krishan, Tanya break down at daughter's funeral

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Krishan Kumar and his wife Tanya Kumar were devastated at their daughter Tishaa Kumar's funeral. Several Bollywood celebs reach the crematorium to offer their respects

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 20 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her funeral was held in Mumbai and several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera and others arrived to pay their last respects. 

Actor-turned-producer Krishan Kumar was reportedly "shaken" at his daughter Tishaa Kumar's funeral which took place in Mumbai on Monday. Tishaa Kumar, the cousin of Bhusan Kumar, passed away on July 18. Her mortal remains were brought to Mumbai. Her father Krishnan was seen shattered in a video that surfaced online.

Several family members and friends made their way to the funeral. Tishaa's mother Tanya Kumar was also spotted; she broke down while participating in the funeral rituals. Bhushan was also present at the venue and “offered support and love to the family” needed in this difficult time. 



T-Series spokesperson stated on Friday requesting privacy for the family in this difficult time. He said, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected.” 

Tishaa Kumar's last public appearance

According to reports, Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and her family decided to take her to Germany for treatment, but she couldn't survive and took her last breath on Thursday. Trishaa was a private person, she was rarely seen in a public gathering. Her last public appearance was in November 2023 when she attended the screening of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandaana, Triptti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film was produced by T-Series and she posed on the red carpet for photographers alongside her father Krishan. 

About Krishan Kumar

Krishnan started his career as an actor and was known for his role in 1995 Bewafa Sanam, but later he turned into a producer. He is the co-owner of T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. Both have produced several hit films, like Ready, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Thappad and Animal. After the demise of Gulshan Kumar in 1997, Krishan took over the management of T-Series until his nephew, Bhushan Kumar, grew enough to take charge of T-Series.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

