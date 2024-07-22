House of the Dragon Season 2: King Viserys I returns for a special scene

Many things happen in the recent episode of House of The Dragon Season 2, but the dots start connecting by the end of the episode. The sixth episode is directed by Andrji Parekh, the mind behind America Decides, the most successful episode of the HBO show Succession. Parekh was called to tie up the existing threads, and recurring characters, even as alliances took shifts, and more violence erupted and resultantly the episode was not as it was expected.

King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who passed away in the first season due to a mysterious ailment that left him bedridden for years, returns for a special scene. Despite the early death of the king, Considine's role as Viserys earned huge appreciation for his acting skills. The comeback of the deceased King was inevitable considering how popular the role had become among the audience, so the House of The Dragon brought him back in the latest episode.

Prince Daemon Targaryen, portrayed by Matt Smith, has been tormented by dreams and visions of his loved ones since he arrived in the third episode. He has had hallucinations of a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), his second wife Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), who is now dead, and his mother Alyssa (Emeline Lambert).

It might have happened due to the witchy Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) and the potions she has been giving him. In the most recent episode, Daemon had the vision of his brother, Viserys I, who also passed away. When he was sleeping, he hallucinated a repeat of season 1 episode 1 when Viserys stripped him of his heir status as he had made a joke about his wife's Viseys' death and his little son.

Although there were some expectations, the conversation proceeded almost similarly in the first episode of season 1. Daemon has dreamed of violent events like killing a young Rhaenyra or romancing his own mother, but that didn't actually happen. The accuracy of the hallucination shows how significant the moment was to Daemon.

The way Daemon and Viserys interacted seemed so accurate that many people started wondering if Considine returned to act as the character of Viserys at all, or if the show was replaying old footage.

But as it turns out, they featured a second Viserys vision not seen earlier and includes no known prior material. Moreover, HBO verified to Den of Geek that Considine indeed made a comeback in season 2.

When the dreaming Daemon reaches the sept in the second scene, Viserys is sobbing over Aemma's corpse. Daemon gives a kind hug to his brother and says what he always wanted to say, 'I'm Sorry.'

When and where to watch?

House of Dragon Season 2 premieres a new episode every Monday morning on Jio Cinema.