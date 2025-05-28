Harry Potter TV series: HBO unveils new-age Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron

The young leads for HBO's new Harry Potter TV series have been formally cast following an extensive search that attracted over 30,000 people for auditions. The series will feature Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter.

The new HBO Harry Potter cast for the television series was approved by JK Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter book series, who called the young actors playing Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter "wonderful."

HBO’s Harry Potter new cast: Official statements

Welcoming the fresh actors into the series, the makers on Instagram commented: "Dear Mr Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter."

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod, while speaking about the series, said: "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

Meet the new cast of HBO’s Harry Potter TV series

• Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

• Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

• Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

• John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

• Nick Frost as Rubius Hagrid

• Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

• Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

HBO’s Harry Potter: All about the new series

In the early 2000s, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint became globally famous, thanks to the Harry Potter movie series. HBO is working with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros to make a TV series based on the franchise. Mark Mylod will direct several episodes, and Francesca Gardiner will write and run the show. JK Rowling, Ruth Kenley-Letts, Neil Blair, and David Heyman, the producer of the Harry Potter movie, are among the executive producers.

Rowling's “controversial” stance on trans rights in recent times has, however, led to some criticism about her involvement in the project. Casey Bloys, the HBO content chief, recently dismissed concerns that the show would be influenced by those viewpoints, stating that the emphasis is still on authentically interpreting the books.

When and where to watch the new HBO Harry Potter series?

Shooting for the new Harry Potter TV series will begin in the summer of 2025. The release is planned for 2026. We expect more casting announcements soon. The goal of the project is to give fans a fresh take on the series.

Netizens' reaction to the new cast of HBO’s Harry Potter series

The internet has been divided over the new cast of the series, with many fans embracing the fresh faces and others sceptical about the reboot.

One user wrote: “Please tell Dominic, Arabella, and Alastair they are already loved by the fandom. We can’t wait to see the show!”

Another added: “Not bad at all. Good luck to them. Hope they have fun making this for a new generation of Potterheads.”

A fan praised the casting of Arabella Stanton as Hermione, noting: “She actually looks like book Hermione — even the teeth Emma Watson didn’t have.”

However, not all reactions were positive. Some fans expressed disappointment, particularly with the casting of Snape and Hermione:

“After miscasting Snape, I have no faith left,” one fan wrote. Another added, “The movies are superior — this remake will flop.”

Despite the mixed reviews, excitement remains high, with many eager to see how this new generation of actors will bring Hogwarts back to life.