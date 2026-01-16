Here comes the Sun-dance: Two South India films to premiere in the US

The debutant directors talk about their first steps into filmmaking

premium (Left) Anooya Swamy’s Telugu-Kannada bilingual debut Pankaja, and (right) Raman Nimmala’s Telugu-language O’Sey Balamma nudged their way through 11,480 submissions (Photos: Luke Kao, Leon Ristov, Joel Jares, Nikhil Arolkar)