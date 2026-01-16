OTT releases this week: Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4, Kalamkaval & more

This Week OTT released: A variety of OTTs have released a diverse bag of releases as the mid-January content surge picks up steam, ranging from long-pending documentaries and local crowd-pleasers to nasty crime thrillers and patriotic war flicks. On multiple OTT platforms, this week's actors are posting something intriguing.

This week's OTT line-up is all about diversity, whether you're in the mood to solve a mystery, laugh amid pandemonium, or dive into a story anchored in faith and tradition. It features everything from suspenseful crime thrillers and socially charged dramas to light-hearted comedies and devotional stories.

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch online

120 Bahadur

· Release Date: January 16, 2026 · OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video · Genre: War, Historical Drama · Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach The film 120 Bahadur, which was directed by Razneesh Ghai, depicts the remarkable real-life bravery of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the 13 Kumaon Regiment detachment during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La in Ladakh as they held their position against an enemy that persisted without any artillery support. As the film's protagonist, Farhan Akhtar delivers a subtle yet powerful performance that explores themes of sacrifice, solidarity, and military pride.

Mastiii 4 · Release Date: January 16, 2026 · OTT Platform: ZEE5 · Genre: Comedy · Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani In Mastiii 4, the renowned trio makes a comeback almost 10 years later, bringing with it the usual mayhem of the revered brand along with a hint of middle age. Once more, the narrative surprises you with a fresh dose of mature humour as spouse uncertainty, marriage suspicions, and impersonation are combined. The film appeals to enthusiasts of nostalgia and slapstick humour despite being loud and unapologetic.

The Rip · Release Date: January 16, 2026 · OTT Platform: Netflix · Genre: Crime Thriller · Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Damon and Affleck are reunited after a very long time as Miami narcotics officers whose loyalty is shattered when they discover millions of dollars in a drug bust. The Rip, a gripping character-led thriller helmed by Joe Carnahan, combines the energy of classic crime films with a modern sense of urgency. Bandook · Release Date: January 16, 2026

· OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play · Genre: Crime Thriller · Cast: Shankar Ashwath, Gopalkrishna Deshpande Bandook is a gripping and cruel thriller that takes place on a secluded river island where numerous murders destroy an already damaged and dangerously delicate ecosystem. Mahesh Ravikumar, the director, provides us with a realistic, unsettling tale that emphasises moderation and realism by prioritising psychological strain over grandeur. ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu ahead of The Raja Saab by day 4 Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web · Release Date: January 14, 2026