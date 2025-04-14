HIT 3 trailer out: Nani's Arjun Sarkaar returns in a gritty action thriller

Nani HIT 3 trailer out: The much-anticipated trailer for Nani's HIT 3 dropped on April 14, generating a wave of excitement among fans. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the gripping teaser offers a glimpse into a world of intense violence and chaos. Nani takes on the role of a ruthless cop, Arjun Sarkaar, on a relentless mission to restore faith in humanity amidst the mayhem.

The terrifying kidnapping of a 9-month-old girl, which Arjun Sarkaar takes very personally, opens the 3-minute, 31 second teaser. In the course of a string of vicious and unrelenting murders, Nani is shown in full beast mode, letting loose his feral side.

HIT 3 Trailer out: About the post

By advertising the trailer launch on his social media accounts, Nani further heightened the fans' enthusiasm. He posted a picture of the movie poster on Instagram. Nani was shown on the poster covered in blood. He commented in the caption, “Let’s meet on May 1st at our favorite place. Theatres :) TRAILER is OUT #HIT3Trailer #HIT3.”

Watch HIT 3 Trailer: He stated about the criminals, “They belong in a 10-foot lock-up or deep inside a six feet.” But with its graphic action and gore, the trailer takes a sinister and horrific turn. The trailer ended with a man stating, “Ab Ki Baar Arjun Sarkaar."

HIT 3: Trailer talk

According to sources, the third movie in the series would take a closer look at a world of crime and suspense and is expected to be darker and much more intense than the first two. The terrifying kidnapping of a 9-month-old girl opens the gripping teaser of the movie.

According to Nani's character, he is Sarkaar to evil and Arjun to the people. His love interest, played by Srinidhi Shetty, is a woman who believes in his sense of fairness. A visual and emotional extravaganza is promised as the drama takes place in many settings and dives deeply into the haunting and intense search of justice.

HIT 3 Trailer: Cast and Crew

The trailer for HIT 3 was first shown at the Sangam Theatre in Vizag and then made available online shortly after. There are several action scenes in the next movie's trailer that made viewers shiver.

The Sangam Theatre in Vizag hosted the release of the HIT 3 trailer. In addition, Komalee Prasad plays a key role in the movie, and Srinidhi Shetty portrays the female protagonist. Adil Pala, Maganti Srinath, Brahmaji, and Rao Ramesh also feature in the movie.

Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions are co-producers of Hit: The Third Case, which features music by Mickey J. Meter. According to rumors, Arjun Sarkaar, an SP with the HIT team, is the focus of the movie. Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions are co-producers of Hit: The Third Case, which features music by Mickey J. Meter.