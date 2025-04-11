JioStar Network onboards 28 sponsors for TV premieres of 'Pushpa 2'

JioStar Network has onboarded 28 sponsors for the world television premiere of the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule on April 13 and 14.

From fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to consumer durables and lifestyle brands, several advertisers have lined up for the television release of the second part of Bandreddi Sukumar-directed movie, JioStar Network said in its release.

These sponsors include P&G (Procter and Gamble), Tata Commercial Vehicles, Crompton Greaves, Britannia, Airtel, Zydus, Symphony, Pidilite, Mondelez (Cadbury India), LG Hing, HUL (Hindustan Unilever), Reckitt Benckiser, Matrimony, Tata Neu, Pepsi, OTTO, Inbisco, Eyetex, Ultratech and Berger Paints, alongside regional brands including Vasanth and Co, Pittappillil, Meralda Jewels, Prithvi, Swastik Spices, Regal Jewellers, Josco Jewellers and Kaleesuwary.

The highest-grossing movie of 2024, with a gross box office collection of Rs 1,043 crore as per Ormax Media, will be aired across South India’s general entertainment channels such as Star Maa, Colors Kannada, Asianet, and Star Vijay.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has cemented its place as a cultural landmark, resonating far beyond the boundaries of traditional storytelling,” said Ajit Varghese, head of revenue, entertainment and international, JioStar, in a statement. “It embodies the perfect blend of entertainment, fandom, and expansive reach. As we bring this highly anticipated title to television, we are excited to bring the unique opportunity to connect authentically with highly engaged regional audiences. This robust alliance of 28 sponsors demonstrates how JioStar’s premium content becomes a driver of measurable value across markets and languages.”