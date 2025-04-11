Pratik Gandhi's 'Phule' release postponed amid row over 'caste' controversy

The release of Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's upcoming film Phule, originally set for this Friday, has reportedly been delayed. According to Mid-Day, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the filmmakers to revise and remove several dialogues before it can hit the cinemas.

Anand Dave, the president of the Brahmin Federation, has alleged that the movie encourages casteism, which has heightened the controversy surrounding its distribution. The movie, which was originally scheduled for release on April 11, has been reportedly postponed for two weeks.

Social reformer Jyoti Savitribai Phule's fight for social change is the basis for the upcoming movie, 'Phule'. Actor Prateek Gandhi will portray Mahatma Phule in the film, while Patralekha will portray Savitribai Phule.

Social media has shown an enthusiastic response to the release of the much-anticipated trailer for 'Phule', which was created by Zee Studios, Dancing Shiva Films, and Kingsman Productions. Dave criticised the movie shortly after its trailer was released, pointing out its flaws and accusing it of promoting 'casteism'.

'Phule' movie controversy: Cinema producers and directors met Chhagan Bhujbal

To further address the issue, director Anant Mahadevan met with the producers and former state minister, Chhagan Bhujbal. The movie is based on Mahatma Phule's life. "Cinematic liberty is taken in every film, each director takes only as much of the facts as shown in the film," Mahadevan stated.

‘This is a Hindi film based on the life of Mahatma Phule. It seems that the director and the rest of the group have put in a lot of hard work, hence this film should be seen by all, Mahatma is a great work, not only in the country but it should reach all over the world,’ former minister Chhagan Bhujbal added.

'Phule' movie release postponed: Director's statement

“We don’t get into a film with these kinds of doubts and fears in mind. When you’re talking about a fearless couple like Jyotiba and Savitribai, if you’re going to harbour those kinds of fear, then you don’t deserve to make the film,” director Ananth Mahadevan told News18.

He further added, “What you can do is make it honestly, stick to the facts, research, don’t exaggerate and don’t make it look unrealistic in any way because their lives have been so dramatic that you don’t even need to take any cinematic liberties. In fact, you’ve to underplay a lot of things because it’s so dramatic!”

'Phule' row: What CBFC has to say?

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requested that the film's creators remove a voiceover that discussed the caste system, among other alterations. Additionally, they called for the elimination of terminology like "Mahar," "Mang," "Peshwai," and "Manu system of caste." The makers have also been urged to change some of the dialogue.

Prior to requesting these re-edits, the censor board had originally given the movie a 'U' certification. Additionally, the filmmakers have provided appropriate documentation to back up the historical claims in the movie.

About the film, 'Phule'

The trailer for the movie, which was just released, provides an overview of the renowned reformers' battle to "change the status quo of women, particularly widows and Dalits." Zee Studios will release 'Phule', which was produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, in theaters.

Political groups and religious organizations have recently criticized Bollywood's historical dramas. One of the most recent examples is 'Chhaava'. The writers of the Phule are Muazzam Beg and Mahadevan. The film is marked as a biopic.