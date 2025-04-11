Chhaava OTT release date: Here's when & where to watch Vicky Kuashal's film

Chhaava OTT release date: After a successful box office run, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has now made its digital debut on an OTT platform. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the historical action drama originally hit theatres worldwide on February 14.

When and where to watch Chhaava?

The period drama film released on Netflix today, April 11, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana in the key roles.

Netflix also shared a post on X confirming the release with a caption that reads, “Aale Raje aale (crown emoji) Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time (fire emoji) (sword emoji). Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix.”

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai's Babulnath temple for Chhaava's box office success Vicky Kaushal played the iconic role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, while Rashmika Mandanna portrayed Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna essayed the character of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on the silver screen.

Chhaava box office collection

Chhaava entered the Rs 500 club at the domestic box office, last month. Vicky Kaushal offered his gratitude by sharing a thank you note on Instagram. The 36-year-old actor wrote, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… you all have made this an emotion."

In the latest update, Chhaava has collected Rs 583.3 crore net in India, surpassing Jawan’s Rs 582.31 crore (Jawan made Rs 1160 crore worldwide).

The film had also done good business in Telugu release, earning an additional Rs 16 crore, taking its total Indian net collections to Rs 599.15 crore and now the movie is inches away from joining the 600 crore club. Chhaava will become the 7th film of Indian Cinema to enter the Rs 600 crore club with films like Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, KGF 2, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

About Chhaava Movie

Chhaava is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire (played by Vicky Kaushal). The movie is based on the Marathi novel of the same name Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The movie was made with a budget of ₹130 to 140 crore and reportedly made around ₹790.14–804.85 crore worldwide.