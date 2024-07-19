Theatrical and OTT releases of this week; top movies, series to watch

The weekend is here and it’s time to sit back and enjoy the most thrilling shows about to hit the OTT platforms that you can enjoy with friends and family. If you are a movie geek, then this article is for you as we have compiled some top theatrical and OTT releases of this week. You can watch plenty of movies or series on different OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, etc. Theatrical and OTT releases of this week Sweet Home: Season 3 If you are someone who loves to watch Korean drama, then this is the movie to look out for this weekend. The upcoming season of Sweet Home revolves around a high school student and a few other people who try to hold onto their humanity, while battling those who have turned into monsters. The movie features Song Kang, Jin-wook, and Lee Eugene in key roles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

The survival drama movie, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, by the National award-winning filmmaker Blessy is the latest OTT release of this week. It is an adaptation of Benyamin's best-selling novel Aadujeevitham, based on the true stories of a Malyali immigrant worker named Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran). Najeeb is among the many Indian workers who go to Saudi Arabia to earn money so that their lives become better. The life of Najeeb witnessed a drastic turn forcing his group into slavery to be gathered in a secluded area where survival is difficult.

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Find Me Falling

Find Me Falling is a rom-com drama movie directed and written by Stelana Kliris. The story revolves around ageing rock star John Allman, portrayed by Harry Connick Jr. who moves to the idyllic Mediterranean island of Cyprus to take a break from his failing career after a series of his albums flop. He wanted to maintain a low profile and live in an isolated home, but things didn't go the way he wanted.

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

I.S.S.

ISS is a science fiction thriller movie which is based on a near-future scenario in the International Space Station (I.S.S), which is a collaboration of the United States and Russia, among other countries. Things were going fine between the astronauts of both countries in space until a nuclear war started between the US and Russia. Governments of respective countries seize the operation of I.S.S. It is not easy to resolve the conflicts in space as survival is imperative.

Release Date: July 19., 2024

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Bad Newz

Bad Newz is an upcoming theatrical Hindi-language comedy-drama movie directed by Anand Tiwari. The movie is produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective and is inspired by true events, with main characters played by Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The film is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz and revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, which is a reproductive process where twin children are born with the same mother but different biological fathers.

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Where to Watch: Theatres

Immaculate

Immaculate is a 2024 American horror movie directed by Michael Mohan, which is written and directed by Andrew Lobael. This movie stars Sydney Sweeney in a lead role, also featuring Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. The plot focuses on a young novice who is invited to reside at a picturesque Italian convent, but slowly realises the terrifying secrets it harbours.

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix