Pushpa 2 to Kalki IMDb list of the highest grossing Indian movies of 2024: As we come to the conclusion of 2024, IMDb has announced the list of the highest grossing Indian films of the year, and there are many surprises. With its earth-shattering collections, Pushpa 2: The Rule–Sukumar, directed by Sukumar, has taken the top spot on IMDb's list of the highest grossing movies of 2024.

The list, which includes seven Hindi films and one each in Telugu (Kalki 2898 AD), Tamil (Maharaja), and Malayalam (Manjummel Boys), showcases a diverse range of highly acclaimed films, blockbuster sequels, and regional treasures, apart from Pushpa 2. The list's well-known sequels include Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, further proving how much people still enjoy franchise films.

List of highest grossing Indian movies of 2024

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule– Sukumar is the director of this film, which follows a sandalwood mafia as he tries to maintain and grow his smuggling operation in the face of increasingly stringent police regulations. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, and Allu Arjun all play important roles in Pushpa 2

Budget: 550cr

Worldwide Gross: 1062.1cr (ongoing).

2. Kalki 2898 AD– When Lord Vishnu's final avatar arrives as planned and begins a war against evil, the future of people in the dystopian city of Kasi is changed. It is an epic science-fiction action movie in Telugu that was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin in 2024. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Shobana, Pasupathy, and Anna Ben are among the ensemble cast members of the movie.

Budget: 550cr

Worldwide Gross: 1052.5cr.

3. Stree 2–Sarkate Ka Aatank is a 2024 Hindi-language comedic horror film that was co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, written by Niren Bhatt, and directed by Amar Kaushik. The settlement of Chanderi is tormented once more following the tragedy of Stree. This time, a scary headless entity mysteriously kidnaps women. Vicky and his buddies must once more preserve their village and their loved ones.

Budget: 100cr

Worldwide gross: 858.4cr.

4. The Greatest of All Time– Gandhi is employed by the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS) as a spy, field agent, and hostage negotiator. He is called back for a crucial assignment after years of duty, which puts him in danger of colliding with his own past.

Budget : 350cr

Worldwide Gross : 460.3cr.

5. Devara, Part 1– A powerful sea warrior uses violence to stop his village's criminal activity. His well-behaved son follows his own route years later. Devara: Part 1 is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language action drama film. It features N. T. Rama Rao Jr in dual roles, with Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

Budget : 250cr

Worldwide Gross : 443.8cr.