Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi HC rejects PIL alleging sexual harassment in film industry

Delhi HC rejects PIL alleging sexual harassment in film industry

The petitioner, Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, alleged that sexual harassment was present in the entire film industry

gavel law cases
Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to examine a PIL raising allegations of sexual harassment in the "Indian film industry". Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 3:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to examine a PIL raising allegations of sexual harassment in the "Indian film industry".

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said in the absence of a complaint by an aggrieved party, it couldn't order a "roving and fishing" inquiry.

The petitioner, who relied on the Justice Hema Committee report with respect to instances of sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry, sought a direction to the National Commission for Women to inquire into the alleged violation of fundamental and human rights in the "Indian film industry" as well.    Kejriwal promises Rs 2100 monthly aid to women

"We will examine when there is a complaint. Your petition is structured on the report of Justice Hema Committee which is being looked into by another court," the bench said, "we will not direct any roving and fishing inquiry".

The petitioner, Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, alleged that sexual harassment was present in the "entire film industry" and he has even made complaint to relevant authorities in this regard.

He also sought the report of the committee be produced verbatim to ensure transparency.

More From This Section

SC flags absence of govt's lawyers, says it doesn't like summoning officers

Jharkhand HC puts stay on law giving 75% quota in pvt sector jobs to locals

LIVE: Cabinet clears 'One Nation, One Election' bill, to be introduced in Parliament next week

Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family in courts

Jorhat-Jhanji portion of NH to be completed by Feb 2025: Gadkari to Gogoi

The court, however, said the complaint should come from a survivor and noted the "entire petition was based on surmises without any empirical data". 

Amid Bengaluru techie death case, SC issues 8 guidelines

It said action was initiated on the basis of the report by Justice Hema Committee, constituted after complaints were made by the aggrieved parties.

"The writ petition does not set out any specific complaint of any particular person of sexual harassment, for which no remedy is available.. In the given circumstances, we don't consider it apposite to accede to the prayers in the petition," the court ordered.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi HC to hear plea against Kejriwal's bail in excise case in Jan 2025

Delhi drowning deaths: HC seeks CBI reply over interim bail to Rau IAS CEO

Delhi Police opposes Nadeem Khan's plea, cites threat to communal harmony

Mahindra Electric Automobile to not use '6e' till disposal of IndiGo suit

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging results of CLAT-PG 2025 exams

Topics :Delhi High CourtIndian film industryfilm industrySexual harassment

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story