Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trends Week 10: Digvijay tops chart, Edin struggles

The Bigg Boss season 18 is halfway through now and each week is coming with new twists. The most surprising twists for fame came when Avinash nominated his friend Vivian Dsena this week. This was shocking not just for fans but for the other participants in the house as well.

Another major twist was when Time God Rajat Dalal refused to save his friend Chahat Pandey who has the power to save one contestant in every nomination round. The coming few days will get more interesting and fans are excited to watch what is going to take place in week 10.

Bigg Boss 18 week 10 voting trends

Week 10 is going to be completely entertaining as six contestants have been nominated including Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Edin Rose, Tajinder Bagga, Chahat Pandey and Digvijay Rathee.

According to the official voting site that Jagran Josh quoted, Digvijay is leading the chart with 9,093 Votes. Vivian Dsena is currently in the second position receiving 28 per cent of votes which is 5,304.

Karanveer received 15 per cent votes comprising 2,896 votes, followed by Chahat who received 6 per cent votes, she received 1,165 votes.

Tajinder Bagga received 3 per cent which is 525 votes. Edin received the least votes and received only 239 votes. If this trend continues, Edin would likely be the person who has to leave the house.

About Bigg Boss 18

Last week, Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan as a host. She declared no eviction for the week, which disappointed many contestants including Avinash Mishra . The show premieres every day at 9:30 pm and streams simultaneously on JioCinema.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 18?

Season 18 of Bigg Boss premieres every day at 9:30 pm on Colors and JioCinema, simultaneously.