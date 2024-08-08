Independence Day 2024: Top patriotic Bollywood movies to watch with family

Independence Day is observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and various cultural events across the country. Every citizen likes to celebrate the important day in their own way. Well, some movie geeks love to watch patriotic movies on this day along with their friends and family to go with the Independence Day feel.

Some movies play a vital role in tremendously impacting the life of many people. These sorts of movies fill the viewers' hearts with pride when the hero upholds the tricolour. If you are planning to watch some patriotic movies this Independence Day, then here is a list of movies worth exploring that will instil a sense of duty towards the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Independence Day 2024: Top patriotic movies to watch

Shershaah (2021)

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah is a 2021 Indian Hindi language biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra. Vikaram Batra lost his life during the Kargil War of 1999. Vishnuvardhan-directed Shershaah fills the hearts of all the viewers with pride. The movie was produced by Dharma Production and Kaash Entertainment. Siddharth played the dual role in the movie; Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara portrayed the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Sardar Udham (2021)





Also Read: Independence Day 2024: History and Evolution of the Indian National Flag Sardar Udham Singh is another patriotic movie and a must-watch during Indian Independence Day 2024. This historical drama movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is based on the life of Sardar Dham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London taking revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Vicky Kaushal played the lead role along with Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.

Border (1997)

Border is one of the most patriotic movies and must be watched during Independence or Republic Day as it will fill your heart with respect and pride for the Indian army. This movie is based on the true account of the battle of Longewala (1971). The multi-starrer movie features Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar in vital roles.

Kesari (2019)

Kesari is a Hindi-language war movie which is written and directed by Anurag Singh and it was jointly produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment, and Zee Studios. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra played the lead roles in the movie that shows how the 21 sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment fought against the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a biographical period movie released in 2002 where Ajay Devgn portrayed the lead role of Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary who fought for India's independence along with the members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. It revolves around the life of Bhagat Singh and his childhood when he witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Resultantly, he was hanged to death even before his official trial, dated March 24, 1931.

More From This Section

URI (2019)

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a Hindi-language military action movie written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. This movie is inspired by the 2016 URI attack and it features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role with Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal. It is a very inspirational movie to watch during Indian Independence Day 2024.

Sam Bahadur (2023)

Sam Bahadur is a Hindi language biographical war movie based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Maneskshaw. This movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar who co-written the movie along with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role.