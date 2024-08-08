Setback from B'desh temporary, India's influence to remain: Shaurya Doval

India's influence and access in Bangladesh will remain strong irrespective of which government is in power there and any setback due to the ouster of its "friend" Sheikh Hasina would be temporary only, BJP leader and India Foundation founder Shaurya Doval has said. At the same time, Doval asserted, India has made it clear that it is a "big, friendly and giving" nation but also one that firmly protects its interests and no one should dare in Bangladesh to try to use their soil as a way to foster terrorism in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exclusive interaction with PTI, Doval said Bangladesh also understands very well the importance of relations with India, no matter which regime is in power there.

"Once these things stabilise, it should be business as usual and India will reforge its relations," he said.

Long-running protests in Bangladesh reached a turning point earlier this week when Hasina had to flee to India after quitting as prime minister.

Talking about the crisis in Bangladesh, Doval said, "What is unfolding in Bangladesh, at first level, it is their internal affair, but if we see from India's perspective, in Sheikh Hasina we had a friendly government with whom we had a certain degree of comfort and access."



"It was very good, and it allowed us to have a long period of relationship with Bangladesh where we were able to sort out our border disputes, and ensure that our economic interests are met, including infrastructure development.

"To that extent, her reign in Bangladesh has given us those x numbers of years. We were able to achieve what we were not able to in the last 75 years," he said.

"When these kinds of things happen in a country, it will hit India in the short run because it has lost a friend. But in the long run, India's influence, approach and access in Bangladesh are much beyond just one political party," he said.

Doval asserted that India has capability to engage with all political parties and whoever forms the next government there, India will engage with them and its influence and access will continue to be there.

He said there may be certain perceptions that need to be set right initially as India "went long on relations with Sheikh Hasina".

"But that is more of a perception and once we are able to provide the same kind of support to whichever government is in place, that would be taken care of," he said.

Doval further said there are certain red lines India has been able to draw and that is irrespective of the political regimes.

"That is, India is a big country, India is a friendly country, but beyond a certain point, if India's interests are hurt then India will not tolerate that. So, I don't think, and I hope not, that anybody will again in Bangladesh will try to let's say use their soil as a way to foster terrorism in India," he said.

Doval said that for many years these lines were ambiguous and they were used by some political regimes in neighbouring countries to play around with India.

"That has stopped now as we have drawn those lines very clearly," he said.