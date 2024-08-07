Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stree 2 new song 'Tumhare hi rahenge hum' is out, watch song here

The new song from Stree 2 shows the love chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15, 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 is all set to release on August 15, 2024. The makers are excited to release the sequel to the horror comedy movie Stree released in 2018 and after releasing tracks such as 'Aayi Nai' and 'Aaj Ki Raat', they have now unveiled 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum'. 

This romantic song that displays the chemistry between Rajkummar and Shraddha will eventually scare you at the end. 

This song begins with the end scene of Stree 2 when he asks her if they will meet again, showing his love's innocence and remembering her with time.

The song 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum' is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai of FSOB Studio. 

This song is composed by Sachin-Jigar who mentioned that the love track was a beautiful experience for us. "We wanted to create a song that captures the essence of true love and the timeless chemistry between Shraddha and Rajkummar. We hope listeners experience the same magic that inspired us during the creation process,” they added.

While sharing the song on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge… hum. #TumhareHiRahengeHum - OUT NOW! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

Watch the song here: 

About the film

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 hit movie 'Stree' featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khuranna and Abhishek Banerjee, who will be seen reprising their roles. The trailer of the movie indicates that the movie will offer a hilarious world where the legendary Stree will make a comeback.

The trailer shows that there is a new threat to the Chanderi village called 'Sarkata'. The movie will also unveil Vicky's (Rajkummar’s) love interest Shraddha. In this new horror comedy ride, Vicky turns into a prince of Chanderi to protect the women from the new threat, Sarkata, abducting all the women of the village.

Amar Kaushik's directorial is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, releasing in theatres on August 15 clashing with Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer movie Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

