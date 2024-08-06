Indian actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul, Turkey

Actor Ashwath Bhatt, best known for his role in "Raazi," was reportedly attacked by a robber while on vacation in Istanbul, Turkey. The actor revealed in an interview with ETimes about how he was attacked on Sunday while walking toward Galata Tower, a popular tourist destination in the Beyoglu district. He also said that despite the fact that he had been warned about pickpockets in Istanbul, he had not anticipated such a violent encounter. The Raazi actor further added that what he encountered "was beyond anything he had imagined". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: About the incident Ashwath said in the interview, "I was walking towards Galata Tower when a man approached me. He had a chain in his hand, and before I could fully comprehend what was happening, he hit me on the back with it. In retrospect, it was likely a gang working in tandem, trying to snatch my bag... for a second, I was so shocked - what’s happening?”

The actor said the robber didn’t expect him to resist and put up a fight. “While he was trying to snatch my bag, a cab driver stopped and intervened. The robber said something in Turkish and then fled. The cab driver saw my wound and immediately told me to go to the police," he added.

“It’s unfortunate that such a thing happened, especially in such a touristy area. People often advise not to get involved and not to report to the police. That word 'unnecessary' troubles me. People watch films and think Turkey is all romantic, but if we don’t report crime, these incidents will only increase.”

The actor said he was warned by everyone about pickpockets, but this was “beyond anything I had imagined.” I’ve been to the Middle East, Egypt, and so many parts of Europe, and nothing like this has ever happened to me," he said.

According to the report, Ashwath was directed to a police station when he approached a patrol car, so no complaint has been filed.

Ashwath Bhatt: About the actor

Ashwath Bhatt has had a distinguished film career. He attended the National School of Drama and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in Hammersmith. He has acted in top films, for example, 'Raazi,' 'Kesari,' 'Sita Ramam,' 'Haider,' 'Phantom,' and 'Mission Majnu,' many more.

His portrayal of Mehboob Syed in Meghna Gulzar's "Raazi" alongside Alia Bhatt was one of his most memorable roles. In an interview with India Today, he discussed his character and said, "Mehboob is very persistent and that's the word that was given to me as an initial brief for the character. He is the backbone of the family. Unfortunately, those bits did not make it to the film where you could get to know Mehboob's backstory."