Sonu Sood urges people to help Indians in Bangladesh as tension rises

Sonu Sood, a Bollywood actor popular for his activism and philanthropy, shared a social media post on Twitter amid Bangladesh political turmoil urging people to assist fellow Indians trapped in the country. The escalating violence forced the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to flee from the country.

The 51-year-old actor emphasised people should come forward to help fellow countrymen in this tense situation as it is not only the government's responsibility but the citizen's moral obligation as well. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sood re-tweeted a video featuring an Indian woman talking about the dangers faced by Indians in the violence-hit Bangladesh. She expressed her longing to return to India, and while sharing the video, Sonu shared a caption that reads, “We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us. Jai Hind.”

Sonam Kapoor as Bangladesh death toll approaches 100

The death toll in India's neighbouring country, Bangladesh, is surging and Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor, expressed her concern over the killings taking place there. While sharing the Instagram post by 'The Juggernaut' on her Instagram story mentioning how 66 people died in a single day due to clashes, she said the situation in the country was “horrible”.

She wrote, “This is horrible. Let's all pray for Bangladeshi people.” The death toll in the country is now close to 100 across the country. Police dispersed tens of thousands of protesters using tear gas and rubber bullets and a nationwide curfew has also been imposed since Sunday evening. Apart from this, railway services have also been suspended and the country's large garments industry has also been shut.

Sheikh Hasina lands in New Delhi

Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, near New Delhi, India, after the angry protestors reached her palace. The 76-year-old is the daughter of the founder of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who played a vital role in liberating the small nation from Pakistan. The recent clashes in the country ended the 15-year tenure of Hasina as Prime Minister.

Bangladesh Protests

Huge violence erupted across Bangladesh leading to the death of close to 100 people, with hundreds more being injured. The situation escalated as tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets prompting the police to intervene with force, throwing tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. Amid this chaos, the country is in a situation of unrest, lacking political stability.